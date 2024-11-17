MCOCA Invoked Against Inter-State Chain Snatchers in Navi Mumbai

In a significant crackdown, Navi Mumbai police have applied the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against four members of an interstate gang. The gang, accused of chain snatching, was active across various regions from Navi Mumbai to Delhi.

Following chain-snatching incidents between October 23 and 26, the police conducted extensive investigations, including searches across 40 to 45 housing societies and guest houses. The efforts led to the arrest of four individuals, ages ranging from 19 to 27, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Navi Mumbai.

The investigation revealed the gang's involvement in 10 theft cases, leading to the recovery of a mangalsutra, multiple gold chains, and motorcycles worth Rs 7.7 lakh. The application of MCOCA marks a decisive move to curb organized crime in the region.

