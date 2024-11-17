Ukraine Under Siege: Kyiv Awakes to Missile Threat
Explosions were reported in Kyiv as Ukraine's air force alerted the public to a potential significant missile attack by Russia. Although the extent of the attack remains unspecified, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council confirmed numerous missiles were airborne, raising concerns across the nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:14 IST
- Ukraine
In the early hours of Sunday, loud explosions echoed through Kyiv, reported Reuters witnesses, following a warning from Ukraine's air force about a possible large-scale missile attack by Russia.
Details surrounding the intensity and damage remain scant, yet the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council communicated via Telegram that a multitude of missiles were deployed, posing a significant threat.
This development highlights the ongoing tensions and escalations in the region as citizens and officials brace for the impacts of the aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
