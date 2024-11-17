Left Menu

Ukraine Under Siege: Kyiv Awakes to Missile Threat

Explosions were reported in Kyiv as Ukraine's air force alerted the public to a potential significant missile attack by Russia. Although the extent of the attack remains unspecified, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council confirmed numerous missiles were airborne, raising concerns across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:14 IST
Ukraine Under Siege: Kyiv Awakes to Missile Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In the early hours of Sunday, loud explosions echoed through Kyiv, reported Reuters witnesses, following a warning from Ukraine's air force about a possible large-scale missile attack by Russia.

Details surrounding the intensity and damage remain scant, yet the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council communicated via Telegram that a multitude of missiles were deployed, posing a significant threat.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions and escalations in the region as citizens and officials brace for the impacts of the aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024