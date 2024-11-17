Ukraine Under Siege: Kyiv Awakes to Missile Threat

In the early hours of Sunday, loud explosions echoed through Kyiv, reported Reuters witnesses, following a warning from Ukraine's air force about a possible large-scale missile attack by Russia.

Details surrounding the intensity and damage remain scant, yet the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council communicated via Telegram that a multitude of missiles were deployed, posing a significant threat.

This development highlights the ongoing tensions and escalations in the region as citizens and officials brace for the impacts of the aggression.

