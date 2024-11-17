Tragic Stabbing Incident in Deoria Sparks Police Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district where a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, police confirmed on Sunday. The victim, Vishal Singh, from Holi Ballia village, was attacked around 10 pm on Saturday.

Singh had ventured outside the village for some work when an unidentified assailant confronted him on the Deoria-Karahkol road and stabbed him, according to Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma. Locals rushed Singh to a community health centre, but as his condition worsened, he was transferred to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria and later to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, where he passed away.

Currently, the police have not received a complaint from Singh's family, which is necessary to officially register a case and commence the investigation. Superintendent Sharma has inspected the crime scene, and additional police forces have been deployed to the area as a safety measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)