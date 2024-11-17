Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident in Deoria Sparks Police Investigation

A 28-year-old man, Vishal Singh, was fatally stabbed in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district. The attack occurred near Deoria-Karahkol road, and despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating, but no complaint has been filed by the victim's family yet.

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district where a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death, police confirmed on Sunday. The victim, Vishal Singh, from Holi Ballia village, was attacked around 10 pm on Saturday.

Singh had ventured outside the village for some work when an unidentified assailant confronted him on the Deoria-Karahkol road and stabbed him, according to Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma. Locals rushed Singh to a community health centre, but as his condition worsened, he was transferred to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria and later to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, where he passed away.

Currently, the police have not received a complaint from Singh's family, which is necessary to officially register a case and commence the investigation. Superintendent Sharma has inspected the crime scene, and additional police forces have been deployed to the area as a safety measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

