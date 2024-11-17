Roadside Bombing Strikes Iraqi Army Convoy Near Tuz Khurmatu

In a deadly incident, a roadside bomb targeting an Iraqi army vehicle claimed the lives of three soldiers in northern Iraq on Sunday. The attack, which occurred near Tuz Khurmatu—175 km north of Baghdad—also left two soldiers critically injured, according to police and hospital sources.

No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, two Iraqi security officials noted that Islamic State militants, despite their defeat in 2017, are still active in the region and known for launching hit-and-run offensives against government forces.

The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in northern Iraq, where remnants of the Islamic State continue to disrupt stability despite more than five years since their military defeat.

