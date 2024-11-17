Left Menu

Roadside Bombing Strikes Iraqi Army Convoy Near Tuz Khurmatu

A deadly roadside bomb attack on an Iraqi army vehicle killed three soldiers and wounded two others near Tuz Khurmatu. The area remains fraught with danger from Islamic State militants, who continue sporadic attacks despite their official defeat in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:40 IST
  • Iraq

In a deadly incident, a roadside bomb targeting an Iraqi army vehicle claimed the lives of three soldiers in northern Iraq on Sunday. The attack, which occurred near Tuz Khurmatu—175 km north of Baghdad—also left two soldiers critically injured, according to police and hospital sources.

No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, two Iraqi security officials noted that Islamic State militants, despite their defeat in 2017, are still active in the region and known for launching hit-and-run offensives against government forces.

The incident underscores ongoing security challenges in northern Iraq, where remnants of the Islamic State continue to disrupt stability despite more than five years since their military defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

