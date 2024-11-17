Massive Seizures in Thane Ahead of State Polls

The authorities in Thane district have seized contraband worth Rs 27.68 crore from 18 constituencies following the imposition of the election code of conduct for the upcoming state elections on November 20, an official confirmed on Sunday.

According to the district administration's release, the seizures include Rs 15.59 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 3.01 crore, narcotics valued at Rs 1.79 crore, jewellery and valuables worth Rs 23.26 lakh, and materials intended for free distribution valued at Rs 7.05 crore, counted since the enforcement began on October 15.

Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and flying squads have been active in intercepting vehicles and conducting inspections in areas identified as having high risk. Officials have been closely monitoring financial transactions, drug movements, and storage sites to prevent illegal activities.

