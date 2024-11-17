Notorious Gang Shooter Raghu Nabbed in Dramatic Police Operation

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended Raghu, a notorious shooter associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang, an official announced on Sunday.

The accused, who has a history of involvement in 18 serious offenses, including murder and robbery, was declared a proclaimed offender. Raghu was nabbed in a calculated operation in Sonipat.

Once a farmer with his family, Raghu's criminal journey began in 2009 with a murder due to old enmity. His activities escalated, becoming an active gang shooter in Delhi since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)