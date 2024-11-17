Notorious Gang Shooter Raghu Nabbed in Dramatic Police Operation
Delhi Police arrested Raghu, an active shooter from the Neeraj Bawana gang, previously involved in 18 serious crimes, on Saturday. He was apprehended in Sonipat following a gang conflict history since 2014. Raghu began his criminal activities in 2009 after an initial murder in his village.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended Raghu, a notorious shooter associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang, an official announced on Sunday.
The accused, who has a history of involvement in 18 serious offenses, including murder and robbery, was declared a proclaimed offender. Raghu was nabbed in a calculated operation in Sonipat.
Once a farmer with his family, Raghu's criminal journey began in 2009 with a murder due to old enmity. His activities escalated, becoming an active gang shooter in Delhi since 2014.
