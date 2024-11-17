Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Land Sales of Lord Jagannath's Property in Puri

Odisha's Law Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, has vowed strict action against those trying to illegally sell land belonging to Lord Jagannath in Puri. The SJTA has filed a police complaint to prevent such sales, emphasizing strict legal consequences for any illegal transfers or encroachments on temple property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:09 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Land Sales of Lord Jagannath's Property in Puri
Prithviraj Harichandan
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has pledged to take rigorous measures against individuals attempting to encroach upon and sell land owned by Lord Jagannath in Puri. This declaration follows the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's (SJTA) complaint filed on Saturday, accusing parties of trying to sell the temple's land under the Matitota mouza.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan assured that all involved, including sellers, buyers, and sub-registrars, would face severe consequences if found guilty of participating in the unauthorized sale of temple lands. He emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy towards such illegal activities and highlighted plans to resolve land encroachments following a 2003 policy.

The SJTA chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee, urged local authorities to immediately halt these illegal sales, warning of harsh legal ramifications for any further attempts to claim the deity's property. The Jagannath temple holds approximately 60,426 acres within Odisha and an additional 395 acres elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024