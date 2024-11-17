Crackdown on Illegal Land Sales of Lord Jagannath's Property in Puri

The Odisha government has pledged to take rigorous measures against individuals attempting to encroach upon and sell land owned by Lord Jagannath in Puri. This declaration follows the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration's (SJTA) complaint filed on Saturday, accusing parties of trying to sell the temple's land under the Matitota mouza.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan assured that all involved, including sellers, buyers, and sub-registrars, would face severe consequences if found guilty of participating in the unauthorized sale of temple lands. He emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy towards such illegal activities and highlighted plans to resolve land encroachments following a 2003 policy.

The SJTA chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee, urged local authorities to immediately halt these illegal sales, warning of harsh legal ramifications for any further attempts to claim the deity's property. The Jagannath temple holds approximately 60,426 acres within Odisha and an additional 395 acres elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)