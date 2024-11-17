Manipur in Crisis: Political Divide Ignites Unrest

In a stark development, Manipur is once again engulfed in violence, prompting fierce criticism from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who accuses the ruling government of sowing division for political gain.

Escalating tensions have forced Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cancel his electoral rallies in Maharashtra, while demands intensify for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and help restore tranquility to the troubled state.

Protests have turned violent, with attacks on homes of state ministers and MLAs, resulting in prohibitory orders and suspensions of internet services. Amidst the chaos, calls continue for national leadership to take decisive steps towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)