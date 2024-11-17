Left Menu

Manipur in Crisis: Political Divide Ignites Unrest

Fresh violence in Manipur has led Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to accuse the ruling party of exploiting divisive politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled rallies in response. Protesters attacked political figures' homes, prompting security measures. Calls for Prime Minister Modi to restore peace remain unanswered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:54 IST
Manipur in Crisis: Political Divide Ignites Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark development, Manipur is once again engulfed in violence, prompting fierce criticism from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who accuses the ruling government of sowing division for political gain.

Escalating tensions have forced Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cancel his electoral rallies in Maharashtra, while demands intensify for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and help restore tranquility to the troubled state.

Protests have turned violent, with attacks on homes of state ministers and MLAs, resulting in prohibitory orders and suspensions of internet services. Amidst the chaos, calls continue for national leadership to take decisive steps towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024