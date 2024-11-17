Manipur in Crisis: Political Divide Ignites Unrest
Fresh violence in Manipur has led Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to accuse the ruling party of exploiting divisive politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancelled rallies in response. Protesters attacked political figures' homes, prompting security measures. Calls for Prime Minister Modi to restore peace remain unanswered.
In a stark development, Manipur is once again engulfed in violence, prompting fierce criticism from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who accuses the ruling government of sowing division for political gain.
Escalating tensions have forced Union Home Minister Amit Shah to cancel his electoral rallies in Maharashtra, while demands intensify for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and help restore tranquility to the troubled state.
Protests have turned violent, with attacks on homes of state ministers and MLAs, resulting in prohibitory orders and suspensions of internet services. Amidst the chaos, calls continue for national leadership to take decisive steps towards peace.
