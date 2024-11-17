Left Menu

Elderly Woman Found Dead in Mansarovar Colony

An 81-year-old woman named Meena Sharma was found deceased in her home in Mansarovar Colony, following the inhalation of toxic gas. Her body was discovered after neighbors reported a foul smell. The investigation revealed she had accidentally switched on a heater. Last rites were performed without post-mortem.

Meerut | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman was found dead at her home in Mansarovar Colony on Sunday, according to local police reports.

The 81-year-old woman, identified as Meena Sharma, was discovered after neighbors noticed a foul odor emanating from her residence and alerted her family. The body was found after Sharma's daughter-in-law, Deepti, called the emergency helpline.

Circle Officer Abhishek Tiwari confirmed that Sharma had died three days prior to discovery due to inhalation of toxic gas from a heater. At the family's request, no post-mortem was conducted, and her last rites were held at the Surajkund crematorium.

