Congress Leader's Son Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case
Prajwal Shetty, son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty, has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run incident in Kapu taluk. The SUV he was driving allegedly collided with Mohammad Hussain's bike, resulting in Hussain's death from multiple injuries. Police investigations are ongoing.
Prajwal Shetty, the son of a prominent Congress leader, has been arrested following a tragic hit-and-run accident in the Belapu military colony in Kapu.
The incident, which occurred on November 13, involved the SUV driven by Shetty colliding with the bike of Mohammad Hussain, leading to Hussain's death.
Following Hussain's critical injuries and subsequent death, police investigations revealed the SUV was owned by Prajwal Shetty. The case is still under investigation with further developments expected.
