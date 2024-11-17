Congress Leader's Son Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case

Prajwal Shetty, the son of a prominent Congress leader, has been arrested following a tragic hit-and-run accident in the Belapu military colony in Kapu.

The incident, which occurred on November 13, involved the SUV driven by Shetty colliding with the bike of Mohammad Hussain, leading to Hussain's death.

Following Hussain's critical injuries and subsequent death, police investigations revealed the SUV was owned by Prajwal Shetty. The case is still under investigation with further developments expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)