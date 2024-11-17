Tragic Strikes in Gaza: Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict

A deadly Israeli strike targeted a residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, on Sunday. The tragic incident left dozens of Palestinians dead or injured as medics and residents sought help.

The Israeli military stated that overnight strikes were aimed at 'terrorist targets' in Beit Lahiya, asserting measures were taken to avoid civilian harm. However, rescue efforts continued, with locals pulling bodies from the rubble and nearby houses heavily damaged.

The conflict in Gaza has intensified since October 2023, with both Israeli military operations and Palestinian militant attacks escalating. Mediation efforts for a ceasefire remain stalled as the two sides blame each other for the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)