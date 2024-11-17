Tragic Strikes in Gaza: Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict
A deadly Israeli strike hit a residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, resulting in significant casualties among civilians. The ongoing conflict with Hamas has escalated tensions, with numerous people reported killed or injured. Efforts to mediate a ceasefire have been stalled as both sides refuse to compromise.
A deadly Israeli strike targeted a residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, on Sunday. The tragic incident left dozens of Palestinians dead or injured as medics and residents sought help.
The Israeli military stated that overnight strikes were aimed at 'terrorist targets' in Beit Lahiya, asserting measures were taken to avoid civilian harm. However, rescue efforts continued, with locals pulling bodies from the rubble and nearby houses heavily damaged.
The conflict in Gaza has intensified since October 2023, with both Israeli military operations and Palestinian militant attacks escalating. Mediation efforts for a ceasefire remain stalled as the two sides blame each other for the ongoing hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- strike
- Beit Lahiya
- Hamas
- conflict
- casualties
- ceasefire
- mediation
- hostilities
ALSO READ
Minor Earthquake Shakes Jharkhand, No Casualties Reported
Tragic Toll: Casualties Rise in Southern Gaza Conflict
Cairo's Diplomatic Dynamics: Bridging Conflicts in Gaza
Rival Palestinian Groups Meet to Discuss Gaza Governance Amid Ongoing Conflict
Tragic Temple Festival Fire: Casualties Rise Amid Ongoing Investigation