Amit Shah's Urgent Intervention in Manipur Unrest
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security in Manipur amidst ongoing ethnic violence. Following the cancellation of election rallies, Shah assessed the situation with top security officials and directed necessary measures for peace. This comes after recent violence and arson targeted legislators’ residences, intensifying the state's unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 19:21 IST
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a critical review of the security situation in Manipur, urging top officials to undertake all feasible measures to establish peace in the turbulent Northeastern state, sources revealed.
Shah's intervention followed his return from Maharashtra, where he had previously canceled election events in light of the escalating violence.
The minister analyzed conditions in Manipur with senior security personnel, emphasizing prompt actions to establish order, following a spate of ethnic unrest and protests leading to property vandalism, including targeting legislators' homes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
