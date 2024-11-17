Amit Shah's Urgent Intervention in Manipur Unrest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a critical review of the security situation in Manipur, urging top officials to undertake all feasible measures to establish peace in the turbulent Northeastern state, sources revealed.

Shah's intervention followed his return from Maharashtra, where he had previously canceled election events in light of the escalating violence.

The minister analyzed conditions in Manipur with senior security personnel, emphasizing prompt actions to establish order, following a spate of ethnic unrest and protests leading to property vandalism, including targeting legislators' homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)