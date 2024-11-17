Eradicating Terrorism for Jammu & Kashmir's Progress
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the need to eliminate terrorism and its support in Jammu and Kashmir for the region's development. He urged senior civil and police officers to enhance their efforts with a government-wide approach. Sinha also highlighted the importance of infrastructure development and effective implementation of public outreach and government schemes.
- Country:
- India
In an assertive move, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir called for the total eradication of terrorism and its allied networks within the Union Territory. His comments came during a critical meeting with top civil and police officials.
Chairing the discussion, Sinha urged exemplary measures against individuals and entities backing the terror framework. Stressing a unified government approach, he insisted that there's no room for complacency until terrorism is eliminated.
Key attendees, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Police Chief Nalin Prabhat, reviewed ongoing development initiatives and assessed the security landscape. Sinha highlighted the dual benefits of eradicating terrorism—enhancing security and advancing the region's developmental goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
