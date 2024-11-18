Red Sea Tensions: Houthis Target Commercial Vessel

A Houthi rebel attack allegedly targeted a commercial ship in the southern Red Sea late Sunday, though fortunately, it caused neither damage nor injuries, according to authorities.

The assault, amidst the prolonged conflict between Israel and Hamas, continues the pattern of targeting strategic shipping routes. The Red Sea is vital, with about USD 1 trillion in goods navigating through its waters annually.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that as the vessel moved near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a missile fell dangerously close. Thankfully, the ship and crew remained unscathed and continued their voyage.

(With inputs from agencies.)