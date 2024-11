U.S. Greenlights Ukraine's Use of ATACMS Missiles Against Russia

The United States has greenlit Ukraine's use of U.S.-made ATACMS missiles, enabling strikes deep within Russian territory. This pivotal policy reversal comes as a response to Russia's use of North Korean troops, raising alarms in Washington and Kyiv, according to U.S. officials.

While the Kremlin remains silent, senior Russian lawmakers view this as a significant escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned in September that such actions could imply NATO's direct involvement, fueling tensions further.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has long advocated for such capabilities, underlining their importance in disrupting Russian logistics. This decision may lead to heightened strains as Ukraine extends its military reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)