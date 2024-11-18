Bangladesh Tribunal Pursues Ex-PM Hasina Amid Controversy
The Bangladesh tribunal seeks to update police on former PM Sheikh Hasina's arrest, amidst charges related to a deadly uprising. Hasina, in exile since August, faces arrest warrants along with 45 others. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the interim government as efforts to extradite Hasina continue.
Country:
- Bangladesh
A Bangladesh-based tribunal will receive updates from police regarding efforts to apprehend ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alongside her aides, on charges connected to a mass uprising.
Exiled in India since August, Hasina fled following student-led demonstrations. The Dhaka International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants on October 17 for Hasina and 45 others, marking a significant move under the interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.
This Monday, 14 people including prominent figures linked to Hasina, will appear in court, with additional appearances scheduled. The tribunal is rallying efforts to capture Hasina and continues accelerating measures like seeking Interpol's involvement for her extradition.
