Bangladesh Tribunal Pursues Ex-PM Hasina Amid Controversy

The Bangladesh tribunal seeks to update police on former PM Sheikh Hasina's arrest, amidst charges related to a deadly uprising. Hasina, in exile since August, faces arrest warrants along with 45 others. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leads the interim government as efforts to extradite Hasina continue.

Updated: 18-11-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:22 IST
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladesh-based tribunal will receive updates from police regarding efforts to apprehend ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, alongside her aides, on charges connected to a mass uprising.

Exiled in India since August, Hasina fled following student-led demonstrations. The Dhaka International Crimes Tribunal issued arrest warrants on October 17 for Hasina and 45 others, marking a significant move under the interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

This Monday, 14 people including prominent figures linked to Hasina, will appear in court, with additional appearances scheduled. The tribunal is rallying efforts to capture Hasina and continues accelerating measures like seeking Interpol's involvement for her extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

