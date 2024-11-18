Manipur Unrest: 50 More CAPF Units Deployed To Curb Violence
The Centre has deployed an additional 50 CAPF units to Manipur amid a volatile law and order situation. With 218 CAPF companies already stationed, the decision follows violence linked to ethnic conflict. The situation remains critical, with armed groups causing unrest and the AFSPA reimposed in key areas.
The security situation in Manipur has been deemed challenging, prompting the Centre to dispatch an additional 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising over 5,000 personnel. This move aims to address the spiraling violence and instability in the northeastern state.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had previously sent 20 extra CAPF companies following unrest in Jiribam district. Now, another 50 companies are set to be deployed, 35 from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 15 from the Border Security Force (BSF), according to officials.
The deployment strategy, created in consultation with local authorities, aims to quell ethnic violence that has persisted since May. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to review the security conditions, as the situation remains volatile with armed miscreants causing disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
