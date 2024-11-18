Security Forces Foil Terror Plots with Key Arrests in Kashmir
Security forces apprehended a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist and a terrorist associate in separate operations in Pulwama and Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating evidence and weapons were seized. The arrested individuals were involved in terror activities, including a recent attack on a non-local laborer.
- Country:
- India
In a significant counter-terrorism operation, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully captured a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist and a terrorist associate in the Pulwama and Baramulla districts, officials reported Monday.
Spearheading this operation, the police, supported by Army and CRPF units, apprehended the terrorist in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district. This individual, identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan of Lurgam Tral, was found in possession of a pistol, 18 rounds, and two magazines.
Authorities disclosed Chopan's involvement in several terror-linked incidents in the South Kashmir Range, including a shooting incident injuring a non-local worker. Meanwhile, a separate arrest was made in Baramulla district, where Showkat Ahmad Bhat was captured with an AK rifle and ammunition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
