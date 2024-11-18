Left Menu

Security Forces Foil Terror Plots with Key Arrests in Kashmir

Security forces apprehended a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist and a terrorist associate in separate operations in Pulwama and Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating evidence and weapons were seized. The arrested individuals were involved in terror activities, including a recent attack on a non-local laborer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriracha | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:28 IST
Security Forces Foil Terror Plots with Key Arrests in Kashmir
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully captured a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist and a terrorist associate in the Pulwama and Baramulla districts, officials reported Monday.

Spearheading this operation, the police, supported by Army and CRPF units, apprehended the terrorist in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district. This individual, identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan of Lurgam Tral, was found in possession of a pistol, 18 rounds, and two magazines.

Authorities disclosed Chopan's involvement in several terror-linked incidents in the South Kashmir Range, including a shooting incident injuring a non-local worker. Meanwhile, a separate arrest was made in Baramulla district, where Showkat Ahmad Bhat was captured with an AK rifle and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024