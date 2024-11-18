Tragedy in Odesa: Missile Strike Claims Lives

In a tragic development, a Russian missile strike has devastated Odesa, a significant port city located on Ukraine's Black Sea coast. The deadly attack resulted in the death of at least eight people, with a child numbered among the casualties, highlighting the ongoing perils faced by civilians amidst the conflict.

Oleh Kiper, the local governor, shared the somber news on Telegram, detailing the dire consequences of the strike. Among the 18 injured, four are reported to be in serious condition, emphasizing the urgent need for medical attention and humanitarian aid in the region.

This incident adds to the growing list of hostilities impacting Ukraine, intensifying tensions and sparking global concerns. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, urging for de-escalation and peace negotiations as images of destruction and human suffering emerge from the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)