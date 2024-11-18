Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Stance in Chidambaram INX Media Case

The Delhi High Court has sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) viewpoint regarding petitions filed by former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, aiming to delay the proceedings in the INX Media case. The court's notice reflects ongoing scrutiny over the fairness and completion of investigations.

Legal representatives for the Chidambarams argue against starting charge deliberations, citing pending investigations. The CBI, however, maintains that adequate evidence exists to proceed, citing allegations of bribery demands and procedural irregularities during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

The CBI's 2017 case addresses alleged discrepancies in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals, granting INX Media overseas fund access. Despite arrests in 2019 and subsequent bail orders, the case continues, with potential implications for legal standards on investigation timelines and due process.

