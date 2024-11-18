Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Stance in Chidambaram INX Media Case

The Delhi High Court has asked the CBI to respond to petitions by ex-Union minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti, regarding the deferral of arguments on charge framing in the INX Media case. They contend that investigations are incomplete, which breaches their right to a fair trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:11 IST
Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Stance in Chidambaram INX Media Case
Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) viewpoint regarding petitions filed by former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, aiming to delay the proceedings in the INX Media case. The court's notice reflects ongoing scrutiny over the fairness and completion of investigations.

Legal representatives for the Chidambarams argue against starting charge deliberations, citing pending investigations. The CBI, however, maintains that adequate evidence exists to proceed, citing allegations of bribery demands and procedural irregularities during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

The CBI's 2017 case addresses alleged discrepancies in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals, granting INX Media overseas fund access. Despite arrests in 2019 and subsequent bail orders, the case continues, with potential implications for legal standards on investigation timelines and due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024