Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Kidnapping Case
The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Javed Alam, accused of kidnapping and raping a 10th-grade Hindu girl. The girl stated she willingly went with Alam and married him. The case involved accusations of forced religious conversion and was lodged under multiple IPC sections and the POCSO Act.
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Javed Alam, who faced accusations of kidnapping and raping a Hindu minor. The case took a significant turn as Justice Sameer Jain noted statements by the girl indicating she was over 17 years old when the FIR was filed.
According to the girl's counsel, she expressed no objection to Alam's release on bail, further supporting Alam's claim of their consensual relationship. The initial allegations originated from a clash during a train journey, prompting a Bajrang Dal member to lodge a report.
The FIR included serious charges, such as kidnapping and rape, as well as contraventions of the POCSO Act and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Notably, the complaint also involved claims of coerced religious conversion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
