Tragic Tractor Accident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district when a tractor overturned, resulting in the deaths of a minor boy and another individual. The local police provided details of the event on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night in Padaria village, situated approximately 110 km from the district headquarters, under the jurisdiction of the Silwani police station, according to an official report.

After a driver parked the out-of-fuel tractor in a field, a 19-year-old laborer fetched diesel from the owner's residence and attempted to drive it, losing control in the process, according to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anil Maurya. Tragically, the vehicle overturned into a drain, resulting in the deaths of Nitesh, 19, and Antram, 15. Police have filed a case and commenced a further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)