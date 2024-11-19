Left Menu

Dual Identity Drama: Arrest in Indore Over Fake Passports

A passenger arriving in Indore from Sharjah was detained for allegedly carrying a fake Indian passport. Two passports with differing names, details, and identities were found in his possession. The suspect has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An individual traveling from Sharjah to Indore has been detained for reportedly having fake identification documents, according to police sources disclosed on Tuesday.

Vinod Kumar Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, revealed that two Indian passports were seized from the traveler, who landed in Indore from Sharjah on Sunday evening.

The airport's arrival checkpoint officers noticed discrepancies, leading to the person's arrest for further inquiry under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

