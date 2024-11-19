Dual Identity Drama: Arrest in Indore Over Fake Passports
A passenger arriving in Indore from Sharjah was detained for allegedly carrying a fake Indian passport. Two passports with differing names, details, and identities were found in his possession. The suspect has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations underway.
An individual traveling from Sharjah to Indore has been detained for reportedly having fake identification documents, according to police sources disclosed on Tuesday.
Vinod Kumar Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, revealed that two Indian passports were seized from the traveler, who landed in Indore from Sharjah on Sunday evening.
The airport's arrival checkpoint officers noticed discrepancies, leading to the person's arrest for further inquiry under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
