Key Accused Wani Arrested in Deoband Blast Case
Nazir Ahmad Wani, accused in the 1993 Deoband blast case, has been arrested in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, by Uttar Pradesh Police with local assistance. Despite contesting assembly elections, Wani had a history of conviction and was on bail but later absconded, failing to disclose his past criminal records.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Nazir Ahmad Wani, a crucial suspect in the 1993 Deoband blast case, was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials on Tuesday.
Wani, who recently ran unsuccessfully in the Budgam assembly elections against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was captured with the aid of the J-K Police, as per official reports.
The 51-year-old had declared himself a businessman in election documents, but was out on bail in the 1993 blast case that injured four, including two UP police officers. He flouted bail terms and was absconding for years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
