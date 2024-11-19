Left Menu

Zelenskiy Unveils Strategic Resilience Plan Amid Ukraine Crisis

President Zelenskiy addressed Ukraine's parliament, marking 1,000 days since Russia's invasion. He emphasized resilience, reaffirming Ukraine's sovereignty, and outlined a national resilience plan to boost strike weapon production. This plan serves as a domestic counterpart to the 'victory plan' pitched to Western allies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday, emphasizing that the ongoing war had reached a pivotal point. He urged citizens to remain resilient as the nation plans to significantly increase the production of strike weapons. His remarks marked 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion.

During an extensive speech, Zelenskiy dismissed any notion of trading Ukraine's sovereignty or relinquishing its territories, ruling out new elections until peace is achieved. "At this stage of the war, it is being decided who will prevail - whether us over the enemy, or the enemy over us Ukrainians... and Europeans, and everyone in the world who wants to live freely and not be subject to a dictator," he stated.

Introducing what he described as a 'resilience plan,' Zelenskiy laid out steps for stabilizing the front line, fostering military innovation, and enhancing arms production. This plan is intended as a domestic complement to the 'victory plan' proposed to Western allies. Ukraine aims to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missile systems, with 40 international arms manufacturers contributing to domestic production efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

