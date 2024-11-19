Left Menu

Tripura Cabinet Greenlights Major Recruitment Drive

The Tripura cabinet has approved filling 253 vacancies across three departments. This includes Fisheries Officers, Physical Education Teachers, and Junior Physical Instructors. Additionally, increased allowances for Tripura State Rifles and police personnel were sanctioned, benefiting over 21,000 staff at a cost of Rs 26.15 crore annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:47 IST
  • India

The Tripura cabinet has taken decisive steps by approving the recruitment of 253 posts across three vital departments, according to an announcement made by a senior minister on Tuesday.

The recruitment will see 53 Fisheries Officers joining the Fisheries department, 125 physical education teachers streamlining the School Education department, and 75 junior physical instructors bolstering the Youth Affairs and Sports department.

In addition, the cabinet has endorsed Chief Minister Manik Saha's directives to augment the ration and dress allowances for Tripura State Rifles and police forces, impacting 21,794 personnel. This move, announced on November 1, raises their annual benefits to Rs 12,000 and Rs 9,500 respectively, incurring an annual budget of Rs 26.15 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

