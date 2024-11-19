Lokayukta Probes MUDA Site Allotment Controversy

The former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), D.B. Natesh, was interrogated by Lokayukta police in connection with reported site allotment irregularities involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi. Officials revealed the investigation focuses on the controversial site allotments.

Natesh appeared before the Lokayukta following a notice, stating the necessity to supply all pertinent documents and information to facilitate the investigation. The allegations suggest significant illegalities in the allotment of 14 plots to Parvathi in the upscale Vijayanagar Layout area of Mysuru.

Compelled by allegations, Parvathi requested the cancellation of the allotments, which the MUDA subsequently accepted. The controversial 50:50 site allotment scheme has drawn scrutiny, and ongoing investigations aim to uncover the truth behind these allocations.

