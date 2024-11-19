Left Menu

Court Denies Bail Plea Amid Verbal Disrespect

A Delhi court declined to hear Aman’s bail plea due to his father's repeated use of derogatory language towards the court. Despite receiving warnings to display appropriate behavior, the father persisted with his conduct, leading the judge to redirect the case for appropriate proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:42 IST
Court Denies Bail Plea Amid Verbal Disrespect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decision reflecting the challenges of maintaining decorum in judicial processes, a Delhi court has refused to hear a bail plea, citing the disruptive conduct of the applicant's father.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurmohina Kaur was presiding over the bail application of Aman, implicated in a criminal case involving attempted murder. Proceedings took a controversial turn when Aman's father continuously used offensive language during hearings, attempting to demean the court despite multiple warnings.

Following persistent disruptive remarks by the father, Judge Kaur decided not to proceed with the case and recommended that it be referred to the Principal District and Sessions Judge, South-West District, for suitable order consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024