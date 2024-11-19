Court Denies Bail Plea Amid Verbal Disrespect

In a decision reflecting the challenges of maintaining decorum in judicial processes, a Delhi court has refused to hear a bail plea, citing the disruptive conduct of the applicant's father.

Additional Sessions Judge Gurmohina Kaur was presiding over the bail application of Aman, implicated in a criminal case involving attempted murder. Proceedings took a controversial turn when Aman's father continuously used offensive language during hearings, attempting to demean the court despite multiple warnings.

Following persistent disruptive remarks by the father, Judge Kaur decided not to proceed with the case and recommended that it be referred to the Principal District and Sessions Judge, South-West District, for suitable order consideration.

