Himachal Bhawan Auctioned: A Legal Standoff in Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to settle a Rs 150 crore debt owed by the state government to Seli Hydropower Electrical Company. This follows an arbitration ruling favoring the firm.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel's single-judge bench ordered the company to proceed with auctioning Himachal Bhawan in Delhi's Mandi House area, after which the state appealed against the initial ruling.

Originating from a 340 MW hydropower project on the Chenab River, the issue involves project cancellation and refund disputes. Political tensions have flared with the BJP blaming the Congress, while Chief Minister Sukhu defends his administration amid plans to appeal further.

