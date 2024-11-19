Left Menu

Himachal Bhawan Auctioned: A Legal Standoff in Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to recover Rs 150 crore owed by the state government to Seli Hydropower after an arbitration ruling. The project on the Chenab River was cancelled, and the firm won the case, demanding the return of a Rs 64 crore premium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:00 IST
Himachal Bhawan Auctioned: A Legal Standoff in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to settle a Rs 150 crore debt owed by the state government to Seli Hydropower Electrical Company. This follows an arbitration ruling favoring the firm.

Justice Ajay Mohan Goel's single-judge bench ordered the company to proceed with auctioning Himachal Bhawan in Delhi's Mandi House area, after which the state appealed against the initial ruling.

Originating from a 340 MW hydropower project on the Chenab River, the issue involves project cancellation and refund disputes. Political tensions have flared with the BJP blaming the Congress, while Chief Minister Sukhu defends his administration amid plans to appeal further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024