Himachal Bhawan Auctioned: A Legal Standoff in Delhi
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to recover Rs 150 crore owed by the state government to Seli Hydropower after an arbitration ruling. The project on the Chenab River was cancelled, and the firm won the case, demanding the return of a Rs 64 crore premium.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi to settle a Rs 150 crore debt owed by the state government to Seli Hydropower Electrical Company. This follows an arbitration ruling favoring the firm.
Justice Ajay Mohan Goel's single-judge bench ordered the company to proceed with auctioning Himachal Bhawan in Delhi's Mandi House area, after which the state appealed against the initial ruling.
Originating from a 340 MW hydropower project on the Chenab River, the issue involves project cancellation and refund disputes. Political tensions have flared with the BJP blaming the Congress, while Chief Minister Sukhu defends his administration amid plans to appeal further.
