Putin Lowers Nuclear Threshold Amid Rising Tensions with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has modified the country's nuclear doctrine, reducing the threshold for nuclear strikes in response to conventional attacks. This decision follows U.S. approval for Ukraine to use American missiles against Russia. Analysts highlight this change signals Moscow's response to perceived Western aggression.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a significant shift in the country's nuclear strategy, lowering the threshold for launching nuclear strikes in response to conventional attacks, according to a decree approved on Tuesday.

Moscow cited strikes by U.S.-made missiles deep inside Russia as a trigger for the change, marking an escalation in an already tense conflict with Ukraine.

This strategic realignment comes as the war intensifies, with Moscow's forces advancing rapidly and Western powers debating their next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

