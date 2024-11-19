Nepali Officials Embark on Diplomatic Training Tour in India

A delegation of 26 government officers from Nepal is set to engage in a ten-day special training program in India, illustrating the burgeoning ties between the two nations.

The Nepali team, hailing from ten diverse ministries, will participate in a comprehensive training module at the renowned Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi, organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs. This initiative highlights key topics including global political and economic issues, trade, connectivity, climate change, development partnerships, and shared cultural heritage.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu emphasized that beyond academics, the delegation will also have the chance to explore significant historical and tourist locales, further cementing the interpersonal and institutional bonds between India and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)