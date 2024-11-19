Left Menu

Nepali Officials Embark on Diplomatic Training Tour in India

A group of 26 officials from Nepal's government will visit India for a ten-day special training program for diplomats and officers. The training covers political, economic, and cultural topics, emphasizing the close bilateral relationship between Nepal and India and aiming to deepen institutional collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:10 IST
Nepali Officials Embark on Diplomatic Training Tour in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A delegation of 26 government officers from Nepal is set to engage in a ten-day special training program in India, illustrating the burgeoning ties between the two nations.

The Nepali team, hailing from ten diverse ministries, will participate in a comprehensive training module at the renowned Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi, organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs. This initiative highlights key topics including global political and economic issues, trade, connectivity, climate change, development partnerships, and shared cultural heritage.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu emphasized that beyond academics, the delegation will also have the chance to explore significant historical and tourist locales, further cementing the interpersonal and institutional bonds between India and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024