Nepali Officials Embark on Diplomatic Training Tour in India
A group of 26 officials from Nepal's government will visit India for a ten-day special training program for diplomats and officers. The training covers political, economic, and cultural topics, emphasizing the close bilateral relationship between Nepal and India and aiming to deepen institutional collaboration.
- Country:
- Nepal
A delegation of 26 government officers from Nepal is set to engage in a ten-day special training program in India, illustrating the burgeoning ties between the two nations.
The Nepali team, hailing from ten diverse ministries, will participate in a comprehensive training module at the renowned Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi, organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs. This initiative highlights key topics including global political and economic issues, trade, connectivity, climate change, development partnerships, and shared cultural heritage.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu emphasized that beyond academics, the delegation will also have the chance to explore significant historical and tourist locales, further cementing the interpersonal and institutional bonds between India and Nepal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- India
- diplomatic
- training
- delegation
- bilateral
- officers
- foreign
- partnership
- heritage
ALSO READ
India to Lead Delegation at 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Brazil
India-Australia Strategic Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties in Canberra
Assam Civil Services Officers Suspended for Defying Transfer Orders
Kerala IAS Officers Rally Behind District Collector Amid Controversy
Supreme Court Empowers DRI Officers: Landmark Customs Enforcement Ruling