Hamas Takes Aim at Looters Amid Gaza Crisis

Fighters aligned with Hamas in Gaza are forming an armed unit to combat rampant looting of aid supplies, reported sources close to the militant group. The new force, responding to an increase in public unrest over the seizure of essentials, has conducted several operations targeting these gangs.

Hamas' initiative to protect aid supplies signals ongoing challenges for Israel in a post-war Gaza landscape. While Israel accuses Hamas of exploiting these crises, the group refutes such claims instead blaming Israel for destabilizing the region. The growing unrest underscores Gaza's critical shortages.

Looters have become increasingly brazen, hijacking aid convoys and selling essentials at exorbitant prices. With widespread scarcity of food and medicine, tensions are high. In a violent confrontation, Hamas fighters reportedly killed several armed looters. Despite its declining power, Hamas maintains governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)