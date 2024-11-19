Left Menu

Hamas Takes Aim at Looters Amid Gaza Crisis

Amid rising tensions in Gaza, Hamas has established an armed force to combat looting as aid is stolen by gangs. The force's operations underscore challenges in the region and highlight the tension between Hamas and Israel, which accuses Hamas of exploiting aid. The situation exacerbates the humanitarian crisis as shortages worsen.

Updated: 19-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fighters aligned with Hamas in Gaza are forming an armed unit to combat rampant looting of aid supplies, reported sources close to the militant group. The new force, responding to an increase in public unrest over the seizure of essentials, has conducted several operations targeting these gangs.

Hamas' initiative to protect aid supplies signals ongoing challenges for Israel in a post-war Gaza landscape. While Israel accuses Hamas of exploiting these crises, the group refutes such claims instead blaming Israel for destabilizing the region. The growing unrest underscores Gaza's critical shortages.

Looters have become increasingly brazen, hijacking aid convoys and selling essentials at exorbitant prices. With widespread scarcity of food and medicine, tensions are high. In a violent confrontation, Hamas fighters reportedly killed several armed looters. Despite its declining power, Hamas maintains governance in the region.

