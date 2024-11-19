Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Baltic Sea Cable Cuts

The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, stated that the cutting of two fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea cannot be attributed to any specific entity. While some European governments blame Russia for escalating hybrid attacks, Borrell refrains from making such claims to avoid unnecessary conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, addressed concerns on Tuesday regarding the severed fibre-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea. He stated that it is not appropriate to assign blame to any specific party at this stage.

Amid accusations from some European governments suggesting Russia's potential involvement in escalating hybrid attacks against Ukraine's Western allies, Borrell urged caution.

During a press conference in Brussels, Borrell emphasized the importance of refraining from hasty attributions to avoid fueling tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

