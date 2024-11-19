Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Baltic Sea Cable Cuts

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, addressed concerns on Tuesday regarding the severed fibre-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea. He stated that it is not appropriate to assign blame to any specific party at this stage.

Amid accusations from some European governments suggesting Russia's potential involvement in escalating hybrid attacks against Ukraine's Western allies, Borrell urged caution.

During a press conference in Brussels, Borrell emphasized the importance of refraining from hasty attributions to avoid fueling tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)