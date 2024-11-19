Minister's Ultimatum Sparks Quick Arrests in Assault Case

Union Minister Anupriya Patel issued a two-hour ultimatum to local police on Tuesday to take firm action against those responsible for attacking an Apna Dal (S) worker, threatening to escalate the issue directly to the chief minister if ignored.

Allegedly assaulted on November 18, Apna Dal's Ajay Patel and his wife faced attackers at their home, who also attempted to kidnap their daughter after being denied alcohol. Minister Patel criticized the police's failure to respond and highlighted lapses in Uttar Pradesh's claimed zero-tolerance crime policy.

Following Patel's warning, police arrested three of the accused, registering an FIR supported by circulating video evidence. The minister's intervention underscores concerns about law enforcement's effectiveness and commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)