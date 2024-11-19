Minister's Ultimatum Sparks Quick Arrests in Assault Case
Three arrests were made following Union minister Anupriya Patel's ultimatum to police concerning an attack on an Apna Dal (S) worker. The minister questioned Uttar Pradesh police's zero-tolerance policy and visited the victim, leading to swift action against the accused who allegedly assaulted Apna Dal leader Ajay Patel.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Anupriya Patel issued a two-hour ultimatum to local police on Tuesday to take firm action against those responsible for attacking an Apna Dal (S) worker, threatening to escalate the issue directly to the chief minister if ignored.
Allegedly assaulted on November 18, Apna Dal's Ajay Patel and his wife faced attackers at their home, who also attempted to kidnap their daughter after being denied alcohol. Minister Patel criticized the police's failure to respond and highlighted lapses in Uttar Pradesh's claimed zero-tolerance crime policy.
Following Patel's warning, police arrested three of the accused, registering an FIR supported by circulating video evidence. The minister's intervention underscores concerns about law enforcement's effectiveness and commitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chilean Soccer Stars Entangled in Sexual Assault Investigation
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Policy
SC upholds validity of 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, says it does not violate principle of secularism.
Supreme Court Upholds Madrasa Education in Uttar Pradesh
Ukrainian Defense Forces Successfully Intercept Russian Aerial Assault