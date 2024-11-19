Left Menu

Minister's Ultimatum Sparks Quick Arrests in Assault Case

Three arrests were made following Union minister Anupriya Patel's ultimatum to police concerning an attack on an Apna Dal (S) worker. The minister questioned Uttar Pradesh police's zero-tolerance policy and visited the victim, leading to swift action against the accused who allegedly assaulted Apna Dal leader Ajay Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:26 IST
Union Minister Anupriya Patel issued a two-hour ultimatum to local police on Tuesday to take firm action against those responsible for attacking an Apna Dal (S) worker, threatening to escalate the issue directly to the chief minister if ignored.

Allegedly assaulted on November 18, Apna Dal's Ajay Patel and his wife faced attackers at their home, who also attempted to kidnap their daughter after being denied alcohol. Minister Patel criticized the police's failure to respond and highlighted lapses in Uttar Pradesh's claimed zero-tolerance crime policy.

Following Patel's warning, police arrested three of the accused, registering an FIR supported by circulating video evidence. The minister's intervention underscores concerns about law enforcement's effectiveness and commitment.

