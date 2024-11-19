Netanyahu's Stand: No Future for Hamas in Gaza

During a visit to Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hamas would not govern the region after the ongoing war. He emphasized the successful dismantling of the group's military forces, underscoring Israel's commitment to security.

Netanyahu offered a $5 million reward for each of the 101 remaining hostages believed to be held in the Gaza enclave, signaling Israel's determination to recover the captives.

The Prime Minister sternly warned against harming the hostages, asserting that punitive measures would follow any actions taken against them. Netanyahu's statement came amid strategic discussions with Israel's defense minister and the army head.

(With inputs from agencies.)