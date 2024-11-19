Left Menu

Netanyahu's Stand: No Future for Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted during his Gaza visit that Hamas will not govern the Palestinian enclave post-war. He announced Israel's destruction of Hamas' military capabilities and a $5 million reward for returning each of the 101 remaining hostages. Netanyahu warned against harming the hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:50 IST
Netanyahu's Stand: No Future for Hamas in Gaza
Netanyahu

During a visit to Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hamas would not govern the region after the ongoing war. He emphasized the successful dismantling of the group's military forces, underscoring Israel's commitment to security.

Netanyahu offered a $5 million reward for each of the 101 remaining hostages believed to be held in the Gaza enclave, signaling Israel's determination to recover the captives.

The Prime Minister sternly warned against harming the hostages, asserting that punitive measures would follow any actions taken against them. Netanyahu's statement came amid strategic discussions with Israel's defense minister and the army head.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024