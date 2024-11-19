Ukraine's Game-Changer: ATACMS Missiles Striking Deep Into Russia

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine launched a military strike deep within Russian territory, utilizing U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles. This development comes as Ukraine marks a somber milestone: 1,000 days of warfare.

The strike targeted a Russian arms depot, causing secondary explosions. Despite Russia's claim of shooting down the majority of the missiles, the attack underscores a critical shift in Ukraine's military strategy, with President Joe Biden's outgoing administration granting permission for this operation.

The geopolitical consequences loom large, with Moscow warning that this action could implicate the United States as a direct participant in the war. As global markets react to these tensions, questions remain about the future of Western support for Ukraine, especially with potential changes in U.S. leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)