Justice Sought in Harshita Brella's Tragic Murder

The anguished family of Harshita Brella, a young woman found dead in the trunk of a car in East London, is calling for justice as UK authorities search for her husband, the prime suspect in the murder case.

According to Northamptonshire Police, CCTV footage pinpoints November 10 as the date Harshita was murdered in Corby, allegedly by her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba. Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell shared that Lamba transported her body to Ilford before fleeing the scene, abandoning the vehicle in Brisbane Road.

Harshita's family, devastated by their loss, hopes her body will be repatriated to India soon. Investigations, with over 60 detectives, continue as police appeal for any information that might help solve this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)