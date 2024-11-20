Left Menu

Justice Sought in Harshita Brella's Tragic Murder

The family of Harshita Brella, found dead in a car boot in London, demands justice. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, is suspected of the murder. Police have released CCTV footage and seek information. Harshita's family struggles with their loss, hoping for her body to be returned to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:15 IST
Justice Sought in Harshita Brella's Tragic Murder
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The anguished family of Harshita Brella, a young woman found dead in the trunk of a car in East London, is calling for justice as UK authorities search for her husband, the prime suspect in the murder case.

According to Northamptonshire Police, CCTV footage pinpoints November 10 as the date Harshita was murdered in Corby, allegedly by her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba. Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell shared that Lamba transported her body to Ilford before fleeing the scene, abandoning the vehicle in Brisbane Road.

Harshita's family, devastated by their loss, hopes her body will be repatriated to India soon. Investigations, with over 60 detectives, continue as police appeal for any information that might help solve this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024