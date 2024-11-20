Left Menu

A Decade-Long Extradition: The Return of Mary Jane Veloso

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina spared from execution for drug trafficking in Indonesia, is returning to the Philippines. After a decade of diplomatic efforts, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced her transfer, showcasing strong relations with Indonesia rooted in justice and compassion.

Updated: 20-11-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 06:49 IST
  • Philippines

In a significant diplomatic success, Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipina who was saved from execution in Indonesia on drug-related charges in 2015, will be finally repatriated to the Philippines. The announcement came from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, highlighting the culmination of extended negotiations between the two countries.

Veloso, a mother of two, was arrested in Jakarta in 2010 when authorities discovered 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage. Her execution was halted in 2015 following an appeal from Philippine officials to then Indonesian President Joko Widodo, allowing her to testify against a drug-trafficking syndicate.

While eight other convicts were executed, Veloso's case was deferred. President Marcos now affirms it as a testament to the strong partnership between the Philippines and Indonesia, emphasizing a mutual commitment to justice and humanitarian values. Mary Jane's homecoming marks a milestone in international diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

