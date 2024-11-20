A Decade-Long Extradition: The Return of Mary Jane Veloso

In a significant diplomatic success, Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipina who was saved from execution in Indonesia on drug-related charges in 2015, will be finally repatriated to the Philippines. The announcement came from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, highlighting the culmination of extended negotiations between the two countries.

Veloso, a mother of two, was arrested in Jakarta in 2010 when authorities discovered 2.6 kilograms of heroin in her luggage. Her execution was halted in 2015 following an appeal from Philippine officials to then Indonesian President Joko Widodo, allowing her to testify against a drug-trafficking syndicate.

While eight other convicts were executed, Veloso's case was deferred. President Marcos now affirms it as a testament to the strong partnership between the Philippines and Indonesia, emphasizing a mutual commitment to justice and humanitarian values. Mary Jane's homecoming marks a milestone in international diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)