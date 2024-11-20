Left Menu

U.S. Supplies Anti-Personnel Land Mines to Ukraine Amid Russian Threats

President Joe Biden has authorized the supply of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, aiming to slow Russian advances in the east. These U.S.-supplied mines are non-persistent, becoming inert after a preset period, and are meant to be used in non-civilian populated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 08:52 IST
In a strategic move aiming to curb Russian military advances, President Joe Biden has sanctioned the provision of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine. A U.S. official revealed this decision to Reuters, suggesting that these mines could significantly hamper Russian troops' movement in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

This latest addition to the U.S.'s military aid to Ukraine ensures the mines will only be used within Ukraine's territory and away from civilian population centers. The move comes as part of a broader strategy to fortify Ukraine's defenses against ongoing Russian aggressions.

The U.S. mines are distinctive because they are 'non-persistent,' equipped with batteries that render them inert after a certain period, unlike typical mines. This reduces long-term risks to civilian areas post-conflict, aligning with humanitarian safety measures while expanding Ukraine's defensive arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

