President Joe Biden has given the green light for the provision of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, a move aimed at slowing Russian advances in the east, a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters.

The mines, expected to be used on Ukrainian territory, differ from Russian ordnance as they become inert after a preset period, relying on batteries for detonation. U.S. officials maintain that Ukraine will not deploy them in civilian-populated areas.

Alongside these developments, Ukraine has recently used U.S. ATACMS missiles to target Russian territory, prompting Moscow to claim that Western involvement in the conflict is escalating.

