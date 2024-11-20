Left Menu

Biden Approves Landmines for Ukraine

President Biden approved the provision of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine. The mines will help slow Russian advances in eastern Ukraine. These mines differ from Russian ones as they become inert after a period. Ukraine recently used U.S. ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST
President Joe Biden has given the green light for the provision of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, a move aimed at slowing Russian advances in the east, a U.S. official confirmed to Reuters.

The mines, expected to be used on Ukrainian territory, differ from Russian ordnance as they become inert after a preset period, relying on batteries for detonation. U.S. officials maintain that Ukraine will not deploy them in civilian-populated areas.

Alongside these developments, Ukraine has recently used U.S. ATACMS missiles to target Russian territory, prompting Moscow to claim that Western involvement in the conflict is escalating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

