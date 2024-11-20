Manipur's Quest for Justice: CM Vows Action Against Militancy
Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic murder of six individuals, including three women and three children, by suspected Kuki militants last week. He vowed that his government would persistently seek justice to apprehend the perpetrators.
In a strong condemnation, Singh described the killings as crimes against humanity, emphasizing that such actions have no place in a civilized society. He assured that an intensive hunt for the perpetrators is ongoing and promised that those responsible would be held accountable swiftly.
Acknowledging the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) decisive response, Singh praised their efforts in repelling a major attack that saved hundreds of lives in a Jiribam relief camp. The chief minister also appreciated the central government's additional force deployment to restore peace and security in the region.
