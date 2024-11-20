Left Menu

Xi Urges Germany to Bridge EU-China Tariff Divide

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the Group of 20 summit, pushing for Germany to aid in resolving EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Discussions also included global concerns, such as the war in Ukraine and geopolitical tensions involving North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:14 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

During the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, urging Germany to assist in settling the EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as reported by state television CCTV.

Xi emphasized the importance of dialogue to resolve differences and hoped Germany would play a pivotal role. Scholz's meeting with Xi also touched on geopolitical issues like the war in Ukraine, according to Xinhua.

Xi's South America tour continues after the summit, highlighting China's efforts to strengthen international partnerships, including planned cooperation agreements in Brasilia with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

