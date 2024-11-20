Courtroom Drama: Jimmy Lai's Fight for Freedom Unfolds

In a pivotal case representing press freedom in Hong Kong, former publisher Jimmy Lai testified at his national security trial, revealing meetings with former US officials during the 2019 anti-government protests.

Lai, the Apple Daily founder, faces charges of collusion with foreign forces. His testimony highlighted his interactions with then-Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stating he never requested US intervention in Hong Kong matters.

The trial has drawn international attention, with US and British officials advocating for Lai's release, while critics argue that Hong Kong's judicial independence is under scrutiny.

