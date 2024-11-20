Left Menu

Courtroom Drama: Jimmy Lai's Fight for Freedom Unfolds

Former Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai, founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, is facing trial on charges of colluding with foreign forces and sedition. Lai, arrested in 2020, meets with US figures during Hong Kong's 2019 protests. His trial is seen as a reflection of press freedom in Hong Kong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:29 IST
In a pivotal case representing press freedom in Hong Kong, former publisher Jimmy Lai testified at his national security trial, revealing meetings with former US officials during the 2019 anti-government protests.

Lai, the Apple Daily founder, faces charges of collusion with foreign forces. His testimony highlighted his interactions with then-Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stating he never requested US intervention in Hong Kong matters.

The trial has drawn international attention, with US and British officials advocating for Lai's release, while critics argue that Hong Kong's judicial independence is under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

