KOHUR Condemns Ethnic Killings, Calls for Justice Amidst Violence in Northeast
The Kuki Organisation For Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) denounces the killing of six Meitei women and children by militants, urging authorities to arrest those responsible. They also demand justice for Kuki-Zo victims of violence since last year and accuse government and media of bias towards Meiteis.
The Kuki Organisation For Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has strongly condemned the fatal attack on six Meitei women and children by militants in Jiribam district. KOHUR urged the administration to promptly apprehend those involved in the violent incident, which triggered widespread protests across the state.
The organization also called for justice for the victims of ethnic violence, particularly Kuki-Zo women and children, who have been killed since May last year, when fierce clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis erupted in the northeastern region.
KOHUR criticized the state government and national media, alleging bias in their coverage and responses, as they seem to prioritize incidents involving Meiteis over similar atrocities suffered by the Kuki-Zo community.
