KOHUR Condemns Ethnic Killings, Calls for Justice Amidst Violence in Northeast

The Kuki Organisation For Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has strongly condemned the fatal attack on six Meitei women and children by militants in Jiribam district. KOHUR urged the administration to promptly apprehend those involved in the violent incident, which triggered widespread protests across the state.

The organization also called for justice for the victims of ethnic violence, particularly Kuki-Zo women and children, who have been killed since May last year, when fierce clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis erupted in the northeastern region.

KOHUR criticized the state government and national media, alleging bias in their coverage and responses, as they seem to prioritize incidents involving Meiteis over similar atrocities suffered by the Kuki-Zo community.

(With inputs from agencies.)