Rescue Operation for Toddler Trapped in Borewell

In a distressing incident, a four-year-old boy named Naresh accidentally fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening. The borewell, located in Arjun ki Dhani in the Gudhamalani area, became a trap as the child was playing nearby.

Upon discovering the accident, Naresh's family members promptly began rescue efforts and notified local authorities. The swift communication led to the dispatch of a rescue team from the district headquarters to the site.

Rescue operations are ongoing as officials and emergency personnel work tirelessly to ensure the child's safe recovery from the borewell.

