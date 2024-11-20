Rescue Operation for Toddler Trapped in Borewell
A four-year-old boy named Naresh fell into a borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Emergency rescue efforts were quickly initiated by family members, followed by police intervention. A rescue team from the district headquarters is working to safely retrieve him.
In a distressing incident, a four-year-old boy named Naresh accidentally fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday evening. The borewell, located in Arjun ki Dhani in the Gudhamalani area, became a trap as the child was playing nearby.
Upon discovering the accident, Naresh's family members promptly began rescue efforts and notified local authorities. The swift communication led to the dispatch of a rescue team from the district headquarters to the site.
Rescue operations are ongoing as officials and emergency personnel work tirelessly to ensure the child's safe recovery from the borewell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
