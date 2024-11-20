Police Crackdown on Illegal Betting Call Center in Gurugram

The Gurugram Cyber Police have successfully dismantled an illegal call center operating out of a residential flat in Sohna, providing illegal betting services through an online app, according to officials.

During the raid, authorities arrested nine individuals and seized 38 mobile phones, 25 bank account kits, 22 ATM cards, and three laptops. An FIR has been registered against the suspects at the Cyber Crime Police Station, West.

This operation follows a lead on Tuesday about the call center in GLS Homes Society. The accused allegedly facilitated online betting via a gaming app, with Sagar identified as the main operator. A cybercrime team led by ACP Priyanshu Dewan carried out the arrests and is further investigating the suspects.

