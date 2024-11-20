Police Crackdown on Illegal Betting Call Center in Gurugram
Gurugram Cyber Police dismantled an illegal call center in a residential society in Sohna. Nine suspects were arrested, accused of running an online betting operation. The police seized 38 mobile phones, 25 bank account kits, and other electronics, registering an FIR under the Gambling Act and IT Act.
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram Cyber Police have successfully dismantled an illegal call center operating out of a residential flat in Sohna, providing illegal betting services through an online app, according to officials.
During the raid, authorities arrested nine individuals and seized 38 mobile phones, 25 bank account kits, 22 ATM cards, and three laptops. An FIR has been registered against the suspects at the Cyber Crime Police Station, West.
This operation follows a lead on Tuesday about the call center in GLS Homes Society. The accused allegedly facilitated online betting via a gaming app, with Sagar identified as the main operator. A cybercrime team led by ACP Priyanshu Dewan carried out the arrests and is further investigating the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurugram
- Cyber Police
- illegal
- call center
- betting
- online app
- arrested
- Sohna
- Gaming Act
- IT Act
ALSO READ
German Police Foil Right-Wing Militant Plot: Eight Arrested
Brutal Brick Assault and Robbery in West Delhi: Auto Driver Arrested
Advertising Executive Arrested for Sexual Assault Following False Marriage Promises
Delhi Police ASI Arrested in Bribery Scandal
Security Breach at the U.S. Capitol: Visitor Arrested with Torch and Flare Gun