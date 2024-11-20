Markets Hold Steady Amid Nvidia Anticipation and Geopolitical Tensions

Market indices on Wall Street showed minimal movement on Wednesday. Investors are eagerly awaiting Nvidia's quarterly performance, which is considered a major indicator of tech sector health.

Simultaneously, market nerves are on edge due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a factor influencing investor decision-making.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight gain of 27.1 points, opening at 43,296.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened with small losses, marking a cautious approach as global uncertainties loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)