Markets Hold Steady Amid Nvidia Anticipation and Geopolitical Tensions
Wall Street remained relatively stable as attention focused on Nvidia's forthcoming quarterly results and the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow slightly increased by 27.1 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced minor losses, reflecting investor caution amidst uncertainty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST
Market indices on Wall Street showed minimal movement on Wednesday. Investors are eagerly awaiting Nvidia's quarterly performance, which is considered a major indicator of tech sector health.
Simultaneously, market nerves are on edge due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a factor influencing investor decision-making.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight gain of 27.1 points, opening at 43,296.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened with small losses, marking a cautious approach as global uncertainties loom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
