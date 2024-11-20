Left Menu

Markets Hold Steady Amid Nvidia Anticipation and Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street remained relatively stable as attention focused on Nvidia's forthcoming quarterly results and the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow slightly increased by 27.1 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced minor losses, reflecting investor caution amidst uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST
Markets Hold Steady Amid Nvidia Anticipation and Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Market indices on Wall Street showed minimal movement on Wednesday. Investors are eagerly awaiting Nvidia's quarterly performance, which is considered a major indicator of tech sector health.

Simultaneously, market nerves are on edge due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a factor influencing investor decision-making.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight gain of 27.1 points, opening at 43,296.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened with small losses, marking a cautious approach as global uncertainties loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024