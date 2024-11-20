Teen Rescued in Dramatic Police Operation in Uttarakhand
A 17-year-old girl missing from Delhi was rescued in Uttarakhand. Police arrested a 19-year-old youth on abduction charges. After a complaint was lodged, police formed multiple teams for the rescue operation. The accused had moved the girl across locations before being apprehended.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old girl reported missing from Delhi has been successfully rescued in a dramatic police operation in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, authorities reported on Wednesday.
A 19-year-old man has been taken into custody on charges of abduction after the girl's family lodged a kidnapping complaint at the Lodhi Colony police station. Concern grew as the suspect, known to have prior contact with the girl, was discovered to be married, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh.
Investigations revealed that the accused initially took the girl to Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, and relocated her to different locations including Ramgarh and Kathgodam in Uttarakhand. Following detailed door-to-door verifications by police teams, the girl was found and rescued by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police in Haldwani. Further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- girl
- Delhi
- abduction
- rescue
- Uttarakhand
- police
- investigation
- Haldwani
- crime
- youth
ALSO READ
Chilean Soccer Stars Entangled in Sexual Assault Investigation
Actor Salman Khan gets another threat on Mumbai police helpline; message sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother: Official.
Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed new Maharashtra Director General of Police: Official.
Stone Scam Sweeps Jharkhand: CBI Intensifies Investigation
Netflix Under Scrutiny: European Tax Fraud Investigation Deepens