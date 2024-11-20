Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Train Station Tragedy

Serbian politicians clashed with police amid protests demanding justice for a collapsed train station roof in Novi Sad, killing 15. Accusations of nepotism and corruption prompted calls for resignations, with some officials already stepping down. The president convened a security meeting to address growing unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:39 IST
Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Train Station Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian opposition politicians faced off with police in a dramatic protest over the slow-paced judicial response to a deadly train station roof collapse in Novi Sad.

The collapse, which took place on November 1, has resulted in 15 fatalities, sparking widespread anger over alleged corruption and nepotism within the government.

Amid calls for political accountability, key officials have resigned, and President Aleksandar Vucic has called a Security Council meeting, elevating the issue to a national concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024