Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Train Station Tragedy
Serbian politicians clashed with police amid protests demanding justice for a collapsed train station roof in Novi Sad, killing 15. Accusations of nepotism and corruption prompted calls for resignations, with some officials already stepping down. The president convened a security meeting to address growing unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:39 IST
- Country:
- Serbia
Serbian opposition politicians faced off with police in a dramatic protest over the slow-paced judicial response to a deadly train station roof collapse in Novi Sad.
The collapse, which took place on November 1, has resulted in 15 fatalities, sparking widespread anger over alleged corruption and nepotism within the government.
Amid calls for political accountability, key officials have resigned, and President Aleksandar Vucic has called a Security Council meeting, elevating the issue to a national concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
