Protests Erupt Over Novi Sad Train Station Tragedy

Serbian opposition politicians faced off with police in a dramatic protest over the slow-paced judicial response to a deadly train station roof collapse in Novi Sad.

The collapse, which took place on November 1, has resulted in 15 fatalities, sparking widespread anger over alleged corruption and nepotism within the government.

Amid calls for political accountability, key officials have resigned, and President Aleksandar Vucic has called a Security Council meeting, elevating the issue to a national concern.

