Crackdown in Belarus: Lukashenko Tightens Grip Amid Tensions
In Belarus, hundreds have been arrested for supporting Ukraine under authoritarian President Lukashenko's crackdown. Activists report arrests, convictions, and forced treatments. The regime intensified actions ahead of the January presidential election, amidst external pressures and strategic pardons signaling openness to Western dialogue.
Belarus is witnessing a sweeping crackdown as hundreds of citizens face arrest and imprisonment for showing support towards Ukraine. Under the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko, a firm ally of Russia, the repression aims to stifle dissent.
The Viasna human rights center reports that at least 1,671 people have been detained over anti-war demonstrations. Charges of extremism and state conspiracy have been leveled against many, with over 200 receiving prison terms ranging from one to 25 years.
This crackdown comes as Belarus prepares for a presidential election in January. In a mixed signal, Lukashenko has pardoned some political prisoners amid growing international pressure, as he aims to demonstrate some openness to Western dialogue.
